The Marquette University Police Department is searching for a student last seen Oct. 18.

WITI-TV reports Rakib Rahman is a doctoral student from Bangladesh.

Police say there’s no evidence to suggest that suspicious circumstances or foul play were involved.

The Marquette Wire reported Rahman was last seen near 17th Street and State Street around 2 p.m., close to his home.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact Marquette University police.