Marquette University dean hit and killed Tuesday night

A Marquette University dean was hit and killed by a vehicle on campus Tuesday night. University President Michael Lovell made the announcement in a series of tweets Wednesday morning.

“Today I ask you all to mourn the loss of Dr. Joe Daniels, Keyes Dean of Business Administration,” Lovell tweeted. “Joe was a campus fixture for more than 30 years and I was honored to call him my friend,”

According to Fox 6 WITI in Milwaukee, Daniels was crossing an intersection when a 20-year-old woman was driving fast through a green light and hit Daniels. The driver stayed on the scene and was arrested for operating a vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Daniels was 60-years-old.

Lovell announced a campus-wide prayer service will take place Wednesday afternoon at 2 p.m.