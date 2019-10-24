Maritime Museum Expanding

The Maritime Museum in Door County is adding a 10 story lighthouse as part of an expansion.

The addition is to celebrate the museum's 50-year anniversary.

The entire museum will be impacted, as multiple pre-existing exhibits will be moving into the lighthouse. Brand new displays will fill into those empty spots.

Sam Perlman, the deputy director of the museum, says the expansion will tell in greater depth and detail the story of Door County, the Great Lakes, and maritime history.

The lighthouse will double the amount of space for the museum.