Marion teen charged with attempted homicide in attack on pregnant girl

A Waupaca County teen accused of attacking a pregnant girl has been charged with two counts of attempted homicide.

Kevin M. Herzog, 16, was arrested Jan. 7 after a domestic violence call in Marion.

Herzog is charged with Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide, Attempted First Degree Homicide - Unborn Child, Strangulation and Suffocation, False Imprisonment, and Felony Intimidation of a Victim.

A criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News states the victim told officials that Herzog choked her and punched her in the belly. She said she was 20 weeks pregnant. The victim also had a red mark on the side of her face near her neck.

The girl was taken to a hospital.

In an interview with police, Herzog said that he grabbed the victim because he didn't want her to leave. He admitted to having "issues in the past with anger and if anything else occurred he did not remember it."

Herzog says he has "black outs" where he doesn't remember what he's done.

The victim stated that Herzog pinned her down and told her to "beg for your life." After a struggle, she was able to get to the bathroom.

The victim said she told Herzog that she was concerned about the health of the baby. She said he told her he didn't care about the baby and punched her in the stomach.

"The punch was below her ribs in her high abdomen area on the right side of her body, in the stomach area with a closed fist," reads a criminal complaint.

Herzog fell asleep and the victim was able to escape and call for help. She stated she thought she was going to die that day.

The complaint states Herzog had been arrested Dec. 3 for aggravated battery on the same victim. He had held her down, broke her tooth and threatened to kill her and the baby, according to the complaint.

Herzog appeared in Waupaca County Court Jan. 9. The court set cash bond at $100,000.

