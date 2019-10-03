Marion man sentenced to prison for choking Shawano County deputy

A Marion man who choked a deputy during a drunk driving arrest has been sentenced to six years in prison.

Chad Kohel, 46, appeared in Shawano County Court Oct. 2 for a sentencing hearing.

A judge sentenced Kohel to three years in prison for a count of Battery or Threat to Judge, Prosecutor or Law Enforcement Officer, and three years in prison for a charge of Strangulation and Suffocation.

Kohel was also sentenced to six years on extended supervision and ordered to pay fines.

A criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News details the events leading up to Kohel's arrest on July 27, 2018.

The Shawano County Sheriff's Office had been tipped off that Kohel had been drinking at a home in the county and was prepared to drive away.

A deputy saw Kohel take off and cross the center line of Cloverleaf Road. She pulled him over and said she could smell intoxicants. She asked him to take field sobriety tests.

A preliminary breath test showed Kohel was over three times the legal limit to drive in Wisconsin.

The deputy took Kohel to a Shawano hospital emergency room for a blood draw.

After the blood draw, the deputy was placing Kohel in the back of her squad and attempting to buckle him in with a seat belt when he attacked her, the complaint says.

The deputy said Kohel choked her until she was unconscious. She tried to hit him and scratch him to no avail.

"I backed out of the squad and remember Chad standing above me with his hands still around my throat," the deputy said in a statement. "I tried to scratch and hit him but that had no effect on him."

She continued, "I knew I was starting to black out and feared he was going to kill me. I reached for my taser and blacked out."

When she came to, she saw Kohel had her body camera. She was able to grab her taser and told him on the ground until help arrived.

Another deputy and a state trooper arrived on scene and took Kohel into custody.

The injured deputy had visible wounds and bruises on her neck.

Kohel told investigators that the deputy had grabbed him in his groin area. He said he jumped up, but didn't realize he had "taken her breath away" and said it was not intentional.

He said he didn't realize his handcuffs were on her neck.

Investigators viewed the deputy's body camera footage which shows Kohel choking her as she put on his seat belt. There was no visible footage of the deputy touching Kohel's groin area as he claimed, according to the criminal complaint.

Kohel was charged with OWI - 3rd Offense; Operate Motor Vehicle While Revoked; Battery to a Law Enforcement Officer; Strangulation and Suffocation; Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide; and Escape.

On June 18, 2019, the case went to a jury trial. The jury returned guilty verdicts on charges of Battery or Threat to Judge, Prosecutor or Law Enforcement Officer, and Strangulation and Suffocation.

They found Kohel not guilty of charges of Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and Escape.

Kohel pleaded no contest to 3rd Offense OWI, Operating While Revoked and Operating w/PAC.