Marinette girl spreads Christmas cheer in her school

A fourth grader at Garfield Elementary School in Marinette embraces the spirit of giving this holiday season.

Lily Kornusky looks like the average nine-year-old girl; however, this Christmas she is not focused on what she will get under the tree. Instead, she put her attention on how she could give to others.

"Some kids have a hard time, and I wanted to make their Christmas a very happy Christmas," said Kornusky. "One that they'll remember."

She brought an idea to her mom.

"'Mom, can we do a Secret Santa for the whole school?' and I said, 'Honey, that would be nice, but we don't have money for such a thing,'" said Debbie Kornusky, Lily's mom.

The Christmas cheer that Lily wished to share with her classmates and the staff at Garfield Elementary School captured the hearts of those in the community, and many stepped up to make it a reality.

Lily put together 29 gift bags filled to the brim.

"She wanted every teacher to have a gift, and she didn't want to leave anyone out," said Debbie Kornusky. "She wanted every teacher, every helper, the janitor, anyone involved in the school to have a gift."

"We all got a gift with Christmas socks and lip gloss and some wonderful handmade soap and some coffee," said Kam Dama, building coordinator at Garfield Elementary School.

Those items all came from six local stores in Marinette: The Goose & Gander Finery, 1896 Homestead Shoppe, LLC, Simply Charming Boutique, Trends & Traditions, Perfectly Posh, and Northern Roots Floral.

Some of shops donated to the gifts, and the other items were paid for by "Lily's Fund." The $2,000 donation from friends of the Kornusky family, Jim and Lynn Mackie, was set aside for Lily to use on her wish.

"They were so happy, and they all gave me a hug," said Lily Kornusky.

The fourth grader also coordinated a visit from Santa and a pizza party for the whole school. Domino's Pizza even pitched in to donate some of the food.

"It's just amazing how the community kind of comes together, and how somebody's act of kindness or giving can snowball into a wonderful thing," said Dama.

Lily's kind act comes after a tough year for the Kornusky family. Debbie was diagnosed in January with stage four cervical cancer which has spread to her bones.

Through it all, both mom and daughter say this is the best Christmas gift they could ask for.

"It's kind of hard to explain. I feel a surge of kindness and love," said Lily Kornusky.

"This makes our heart," said Debbie Kornusky.