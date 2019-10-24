Never Forgotten Honor Flight #38: A special performance

The performance wasn't scheduled, but the platoon arrived just for mission #38.

"It was a rare treat to see them do that. It was something unexpected and very touching" said Randall Holtman who watched the United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon perform under the flying flag at the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial.

As Holtman, a fellow Marine from the Vietnam War, and his fellow veterans watched the performance, many couldn't help but reflect on the different memorials they had witnessed and the history they represented.

"It's a heartfelt thing to look at all the history that the Marines have over the various conflicts. I think a lot about those that got their life cut short." said Holtman, who also reflected on what the Marines did for him as a person.

"What I learned when I was a young man, it carried me through life. It made my life easier. It gave me more back bone and yeah it was just a good growing up experience."