Marijuana decriminalization's potential impact on law enforcement

Wednesday, democrats introduced a bill that would decriminalize possessing, manufacturing, or for possessing with the intent to manufacture, distribute, or deliver up to 28 grams of marijuana or two marijuana plants.

"One of the biggest hurdles to employment is a criminal record," Rep. David Crowley (D - Milwaukee) said in a morning press conference. "That can lead to an endless cycle of joblessness, homelessness and a possibility of even more criminal activity."

The bill would also clear people previously convicted for a marijuana offense if the marijuana amount was 28 grams or less and would no longer allow marijuana odor to be enough probable cause for officers to make an arrest.

"It will also decrease racial disparities, it will decrease inequities in our criminal justice system, and it will decrease the barriers of employment," Rep. Sheila Stubbs (D - Madison) said in the press conference.

"I frequently speak out against decriminalization of this," Marathon County Sheriff Scott Parks told NewsChannel 7, "and my reasoning is because I look at the factors involving alcohol. I don't think the state of Wisconsin does a very good job with alcohol, so I don't want to see another product become legalized that we fail at."

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes also brought up alcohol laws in Wisconsin, though took a different perspective, saying alcohol is a bigger problem than marijuana and that people are significantly less violent on marijuana than alcohol.

Sheriff Parks, however, said marijuana enforcement is not a high priority when compared to other crimes.

"We predominantly are focused on the largest problem that we have and that's methamphetamine in Marathon County," he said. "So, marijuana is an issue that we would take a look at, but it's not a focus."

He said the bill, while it would standardize how law enforcement agencies handle marijuana enforcement, there would be tricky issues that could conflict with this bill should it become law.

"Where it might cause us some issues is in regards to our K9 programs because they're trained to alert on THC," he said.

Marathon County K9 Handler Cory Gladden said dogs that are trained to detect THC cannot tell the handler how much of the drug they are smelling. The dogs also cannot tell the handler what they are smelling, meaning when a dog indicates they hit on a drug, they either smell marijuana or another drug they are trained in, commonly cocaine, methamphetamine, or opioids.

A Wausau Police Department K9 handler also told NewsChannel 7 the dogs will hit on hemp product as well, which has caused added complication to drug enforcement.

Wausau Police Department recently announced that they will be taking on two new K9s, both of which will not be trained to detect marijuana.