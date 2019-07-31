Marathon county celebrates Harry Potter's birthday

July 31 is both Harry Potter and the author of the Harry Potter series, J.K. Rowling’s birthday. To celebrate many businesses in the area are inviting community members to a few magical events today sure to keep fans busy.

For the birthday celebration the marathon County Public Library in Wausau brought back their Harry Potter and the Deathday Dungeon escape room by popular demand. The escape room full of puzzles and riddles was completely designed by staff and organizers at the library with help from their teen advisory group. Most all the props and decorations inside were handmade by the organizers.

Laura Lawler, the library specialist at the Wausau library said the escape room was so popular the last time they opened it up that they couldn’t resist sharing it with more Harry Potter fans for his birthday.

"We first ran this over spring break and it was a big success and we had a long wait list and so we decided because of that wait list we would run it again and let the people on the wait list get first crack at it. So we are running it again this summer. We contacted those people and got them in and now we have another long wait list so we're probably running it again to give everyone a chance to do it,” Lawler explained.

The escape room opened on Monday where they once again filled up a long waiting list for the room. She said family’s young and old have been able to enjoy the escape room together.

"Well I think it's a fantasy that speaks to all ages and all people. Children can get into it but adults can as well and it brings families together. We've seen - it's a lot of fun to watch these families where we've got a nine-year-old and a 45-year-old all working together over their love of Harry Potter,” Lawler said.

Many other business in the area also planned events for the icons birthday. For one day only, if you wear anything Harry Potter to Clay Corner Studio you'll get a discount off your purchase. First Street Coffee Station in Merrill also has various deal all day and specialty coffee drinks, Barns N’ Noble in Wausau is holding a Harry Potter book club and the Great Dane Pub House has Harry Potter themed trivia. The public library in Mosinee also put together a wand making even for fans as well.

