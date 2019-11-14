Marathon county board votes to keep funding for 3 non-profits, others will face cuts

The Marathon County board voted to preserve funding Thursday night for 3 of the 11 non-profit organizations facing cuts as a part of the county's 2020 budget.

District 4 Supervisor John Robinson addresses the Marathon County board on 11/14/19 (WSAW photo)

With a vote of 31 to 2, it was determined that the organizations that will continue to receive funding in 2020 are United Way’s 2-1-1 Information and Referral program, the North Central Community Action Program and the Women’s Community.

A retirement in the administration office freed up funding for those three programs to be able to receive their usual amount in support from the county in 2020, based on a contract between those organizations and the county showing their performance standards during the year.

The three organizations may face still face cuts in 2021. The reason they were chosen to keep their funding in 2020 is because of how they placed in the county’s Priority Based Budgeting process. Those three landed in Quadrant 3 while the eight others landed in Quadrant 4.

The eight organizations that will experience a 25% loss in funding are Crime Stoppers, Educational Bootcamp, the Boys and Girls Club, the Historical Society, Marathon County Development Corporation, Partners for Progressive Agriculture, the Wisconsin Valley Fair and the Judicare Mediation Services Project.

All 11 organizations were warned last year that while they would receive full funding in 2019, a 25% reduction was possible for 2020 with an additional 25% being taken away for the next four years, with funding being erased in 2024.

