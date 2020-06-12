Marathon Safety Belt Task Force Grant

The Marathon Seat Belt Task Force Grant is back up and running after being suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grant, awarded to Wausau, Everest Metro, Rothschild, Mosinee, Edgar, Marshfield, Spencer, and Colby Abbotsford Police Departments, and the Marathon County Sheriff's Office by the Wisconsin Beuero of transportation concentrates on seat belt use, speed, and intoxicated drivers.

Originally granted in November of 2019, the grant looks to bring agencies together across the county to combat problems on the road. While these issues are ones that re preached regularly, Todd Baeten, the Wausau PD Patrol Captain said the collaboration creates a well-balanced initiative across the community.

"It's a consistent message that is being sent not from just one law enforcement agency and ignored by others but it's a consistent message that is being sent from all law enforcement agencies that this is a priority, traffic safety is a priority and we want to make sure that drivers and visitors here in our area stay safe,” Baeten said.

Since the grant began, Marathon County has seen almost 1,800 crashes. Three crashes were fatal while 354 resulted in injuries. 85 crashes showed no use of a seat belt, 78 were alcohol-related and 421 were speed-related.

From November of 2019 until March of 2020 the Taskforce stopped a total of 375 vehicles with 161 citations and 266 warnings issued.