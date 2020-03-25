Marathon County woman offering free online workout classes

With gyms and workout facilities closed to help slow the spread of COVID-19, fitness instructor Sarah Riley decided that she was going to work from home, and let anyone who wants to join her do so for free.

“It’s just a way that I want to give back to the community,” said Riley from her home gym. “I feel like everyone needs a little energy in the morning. It just sets your tone for the whole day.”

Riley will be posting 3 workouts a week, every Monday-Wednesday-Friday morning at 7. She says that the workouts are designed for any person of any fitness level to participate.

“I’m just trying to get this out to anybody that just kind of needs a little stress relief,” Riley explained. “You don’t need anything to do these workouts. If you have a set of weights, great. Otherwise, I’m just trying to do them so that everyone can join in.”

Riley began making the videos last Thursday, posting them to a public group she created on Facebook. She estimates the group to already have over 300 participants from 10 different states. It's a response Riley is very grateful for.

“People for years have been asking me to do these live videos; clients that have moved away,” said Riley. “Thursday, I just kind of woke up and said, ‘Okay, this is what we, these people need,’ and so I just did it.”

A decision many are thankful for.

“I was so glad that she came together with this idea,” said Tracey Dehnel, a regular student of Riley’s who is now taking advantage of the free online workouts. “Getting to interact with her, virtually, is better than nothing, and getting those daily workouts in has been a really good thing.”

Riley is looking forward to things getting back to normal, but until then, she say’s people will be getting at least 3 new classes every week.

“Especially until we get back to work, back to our regular routine,” Riley said. “Whatever that may be after this.”

If you’re interested in participating, a link to the free online workouts can be found here.