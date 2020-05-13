Marathon County urges social distancing, personal hygiene following Safer at Home ruling

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) -- Marathon County is urging people to continue practicing social distancing and personal hygiene after the Wisconsin Supreme Court blocked Governor Evers' Administration's Safer at Home extension Wednesday.
According to a news release, the county is waiting for additional action from the state.
In the meantime, it's encouraging local businesses to protect customers and staff by adopting appropriate safety guidelines like those from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.
Click here for those guidelines