Marathon County uniform addressing enters final phase

It's been four years since Marathon County notified 42 municipalities that their addresses would be changing. The county said the reason for uniform address system is safety and mainly to eliminate duplicate street names.

The county said they have supplied both addresses to major tech companies to be incorporated into the GPS systems. "It's really up to their timeline for when they decide when they want make sure these changes are done," explained David Mack, Project Manager for Marathon County.

The Town of Stettin and the Town of Rib Mountain are the last two that remain. Residents have the option to keep their old signs or have the towns recycle them.

Weather has delayed the project and pushed it into a second year but now it is finally coming to a close.

"I have lived here all my life and this is actually the fourth address. Now we get another number. We'll go with it and it will all be fine," said Tim Buttke, Chair of the Town of Stettin.

All the signs in the Town of Stettin should be up within the next two weeks. Rib Mountain residents will receive a notification in the mail soon.

Click here to view a list of new street names for Rib Mountain.