Marathon County will open snowmobile trails in Zone 1 at noon Friday, Jan. 10

Zone 1 is in the central eastern and southeastern portion of Marathon County.

Click here to view the Marathon County snowmobile trail zones map.

Marathon County Motorized Recreation Coordinator Mitchell Fox said riders should be aware of plowed fields and wind-swept areas as they may be rough due to lack of snow cover.

All other zones remain closed at this time.