Marathon County to no longer fund prosecutors

The Marathon County budget is set and the district attorney's office is still short the resources it needs. The board decided to no longer fund additional prosecutor positions to fill some of the gap in state funding.

"We need to do a better job. We failed in this case in not emphasizing enough the need in that office," county board president, Kurt Gibbs said. "It's ultimately our responsibility to convey the need to our area representatives on the legislature and the governor that they're a funding partner in this endeavor and it's not acceptable to have a department that overloaded in cases and understaffed."

Currently, the district attorney's office has 11 assistant district attorneys, including the 2.5 county-funded positions. The state caseload study shows it needs 18. The state added 3.5 positions to the county in its biennial budget, so the office was hoping to have 15.5 prosecutors next year. Now, it will only have 12, meaning the office is still six prosecutors short.

"It is not to say there isn't a need," said Gibbs. "I totally, and I think the board fully understands the amount of workload and stress that that department is under."

Gibbs said while they know the state is aware of the prosecutor shortage problem, board members need to do more. The number of positions the state added in the biennial budget was historical, the most it has ever added since taking on prosecutor funding, and Marathon County had one of the biggest allocations. However, Gibbs and the district attorney do not foresee another allocation for prosecutors anytime soon, despite that it is the state's responsibility to provide the funding for prosecutors and the county's to provide the support staff.

Gibbs said he also understands that the district attorney's office computer systems need upgrading too. That system is funded by the state. The county recently upgraded its computer assisted dispatch system, which all police departments and the sheriff's office use.

The district attorney's outdated system is having difficulties interfacing with the county's new software, not to mention the increasing amounts of data this old system has to process for every bodycam, surveillance, and forensic interview videos along with computer and cell phone data evidence.

District Attorney Theresa Wetzstoen was, understandably, unavailable for an interview Friday, but sent this statement:

The Marathon County District Attorney’s Office’s core responsibility is to administer justice through the prosecution of crime in a manner that treats victims with fairness, dignity and respect and provides public safety for the residents of Marathon County. Although the funding of our prosecutors is a State responsibility, the impact of significant understaffing directly affects the residents of this county. For the last decade, this County has acknowledged the connection between the understaffing of prosecutors and the negative impact on the administration of justice. Through the County’s prior funding support, we were able to staff County initiatives with our prosecutors. Initiatives that resulted in significant cost savings for the County while providing valuable services for our system. 5.7 prosecutors short and staffed at 68% with no foreseeable relief from the State and now rejection by the County, going forward the understaffing will necessitate an evaluation of the allocation of limited resources.

Gibbs said this was one of their tightest budgets yet, mostly because of a 9% increase in health care costs, along with levy limits. He said difficult decisions and cuts were made everywhere.

"So, a 9% increase means roughly $100,080,000 of increased premium and the levy limits aloud Marathon County to take roughly $1,200,000 in additional revenue over the previous year. So, that made it really tough," explained Gibbs.

The county does not have the authority to simply raise taxes either.

"The only way that the county can exceed the levy limits that are imposed by the state for operations, is a referendum that would be approved by the voters of Marathon County," he stated.

The statutes require specific dollar amounts and certain timing of legal notices to use a referendum, which would not have been able to be done in time for the budget.

"However, that will be seriously looked at by the board, if levy limits continued to be the same and the net new construction is what we can take as far as increased revenue on the on the property tax," he said.

He explained the addition of a new police channel was also prioritized when looking at determining where the annual budget would allocate money.

"Last year's board, heard from all of the police chiefs in the county, heard from the sheriff's department and said, you know, ultimately the number of calls that the dispatch center is dealing with has increased exponentially and the traffic at radio traffic is getting congested," said Gibbs. "...to the point that they called... it a crisis."

He explained there are not enough dispatchers to be able to monitor that channel 24 hours a day, seven days a week. They currently have two, but it needs six. This budget allocated two more dispatcher positions.

"It is the step in the right direction to try to eliminate the the safety concerns that the police chiefs in the county, along with the sheriff expressed to the to the county board," he said.

The county was able to upgrade two positions in the district attorney's office this budget, but that meant eliminating two positions. The administrative specialist position was eliminated to add a victim witness coordinator, costing $4,435 for the upgrade. It eliminated the legal secretary position to add a paralegal position, costing $14,592 for the upgrade.

Gibbs said his understanding is that there are internal candidates for these positions, meaning no one from the office will be laid off.

"We never want to be in a position of laying individuals off and historically, we have never done that," he said.

With the eliminated positions, however, people going to the district attorney's office will no longer be met with a person.

"When the public comes into the district attorney's office, they will be greeted with a phone tree and they will be able to call to the individual offices for the district attorneys or the staff that they need to talk to and interact with," Gibbs explained.