Marathon County surpasses 100 cases of COVID-19

The Marathon County Health Department said on Friday, it has seen 44 new cases of COVID since June 5.

This means the number of active cases of COVID have doubled since June 5th. In total the county has had 101 cases diagnosed.

“Until now we have seen a relatively slow but steady increase in cases. This two week period has been record breaking for us” stated Judy Burrows, Public Information Officer for the Health Department.

Persons with COVID or who have been told by the Health Department they have been exposed to COVID should be isolated or quarantined so that they do not spread the disease. Of all cases diagnosed, the highest number of cases is among the 20-29 age group. To avoid getting or spreading the disease, the Marathon County Health Department encourages

residents to stay home when sick. If they are not sick, limit their contacts with other people, travel only within their home community, and avoid mass gatherings and gatherings where

physical distancing cannot be attained.

Total number of reported cases in our region:

 Portage – 86

 Wood - 29

 Clark – 56

 Lincoln – 8

 Langlade – 7

 Taylor – 8

 Shawano – 66