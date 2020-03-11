Marathon County suicides remain high in 2019 after steady increase over five years

Suicide in Marathon County continues to mirror national trends after increasing every year since 2015 until reaching a steady high of 25 deaths in both 2018 and 2019, up from 15 in 2015.

Mental health professionals have watched suicide rates rise across the country, a trend mirrored in Marathon County, since the turn of the millennium. In Wisconsin, suicide rates increased by 40% between 2000 and 2017.

"We're seeing younger ages contemplating, attempting and unfortunately occasionally completing suicides," North Central Health Care's Behavioral Health Director Trisha Stefonek said.

According to the most recent Marathon County Life Report, 26% of high school students are depressed (up from 23% in 2017), and 15% have contemplated suicide.

Once they grow older, the rate of completed suicides increases. 60% of Marathon County's 130 deaths by suicide since 2014 have been between the ages of 30 and 60, with another 15% in their twenties. That can be due to adults finding themselves more isolated and less likely to reach out for support once leaving the school support system, Stefonek said.

"What is needed is more psycho-education just for the general public on, 'What’s going in somebody’s brain when there’s depression? What’s going on in somebody’s brain when they have a history of trauma?'"

Debi Traeder chairs the Prevent Suicide Marathon County coalition, an organization dedicated to educating students, professionals, and the public on suicide awareness. The group raises money to bring more resources to the community, like their school folder project for local schools that provides binders to teachers with available resources. They also host the annual "Out of the Darkness" suicide walk, which will occur September 19 in Wausau.

Traeder has taught QPR (Question, Prevent, Refer) training in schools for twenty years, and has watched as the stigma surrounding mental health has decreased in combination with rising awareness.

"When I go into the schools, I’m kinda amazed," she noted. "As we get into more and we start talking, I get a lot more questions, I get kids that stop after the class is over and talk to me privately, asking questions or they’re concerned about somebody else."

Traeder often hears stories from students about their use of QPR. One of them sticks out in her mind--a young man who came to her three months after taking the course.

"I need to tell you something," he said. "I had a friend in school today that told me he wanted to die."

Traeder caught her breath a little as she told the story. "What happened?" She asked the student.

"We sat and talked for a long time," the student told her. "I finally got him to go with me to the counselor’s office, I finally got him to sit down and say what was going on. And he got help."

It's stories like those that keep Traeder going. Each of her three sons has used QPR training at least three times to help other students during their years in high school, she said.

"If anyone you know or love, including yourself, is hurting, there is a number of ways to get help," Traeder noted. "Suicide is a permanent solution to a temporary problem."

