Marathon County seeking applicants for COVID-19 contact tracers

Marathon County Health Department is looking for people do to contact tracing.

Interested parties can apply by emailing their resume to jobs@westphalstaffing.com with the subject line "Contact Tracer: Referral Marathon County Health Department".

The department explained its recruiting contractual positions to do phone monitoring of people in isolation and/or quarantine, notify contacts of exposure, an conduct contact investigation and/or tracing.

State health leaders have continually said contact tracers play a vital role in stopping the spread of COVID-19.

