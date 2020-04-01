Marathon County reports new cases of COVID-19, total now 7

Marathon County Public Health Department is confirming three additional people have tested positive for COVID-19.

This brings the total case count in Marathon County to seven.

Of the new reported cases, one person is hospitalized, and the two others are close contacts to a case reported earlier.

“This is an indication that we have community spread and need every person to practice social distancing to stop the spread of COVID19.” stated Judy Burrows, Public Information Officer for the Marathon County Health Department. “We have community spread in our area and we recommend all residents follow the Governor’s Emergency Order #12 and stay safe at home and limit travel to essential travel only.”

It is more important than ever that individuals do not go into public places for anything but the essentials, Burrows added.

She says essential supplies include groceries, medicine, gas, and other items needed to maintain a safe home. Shopping trips should be done once per week or less.