BREAKING: Marathon County reports first COVID-19 case

Marathon County Public Health Department is confirming a person has tested positive for COVID-19. It is the first case in Marathon County and the second in central Wisconsin. The other case is in Wood County.

According to a news release, the person has a history of travel within the United States in the recent past. The patient is currently isolated at home.

County health officials are working to determine how the person may have become infected and will be contacting individuals in the next few days who have come in close contact with the patient.

Anyone who has had contact with the individual and is symptomatic will be isolated.

People who have been contact with the patient and don’t have symptoms will be self-quarantined at home and monitoring themselves for symptoms. Marathon County Health Department will be checking daily with individuals who are isolated or self-quarantined to their home.

The Marathon County Health Department urges residents to take precautions to avoid illness.

If you develop a cough, fever, or shortness of breath or other respiratory symptoms, stay home and contact your healthcare provider for instructions before going to a clinic.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. If you think you may have COVID-19, you should call the clinic or hospital before going. Do not call 9-1-1; this should be reserved for those needing critical emergency attention.

