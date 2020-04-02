Marathon County reports COVID-19 cases now at 9

The Marathon County Health Department reports two more people have tested positive for COVID-19.

The newest cases bring the county’s total to nine cases.

One patient has also already recovered.

The post on Facebook reads:

The best way to prevent illness is to wash your hands, avoid touching your face, practice social distancing and stay home.

"Recovered" means ALL 3 things are met:

1. At least 72 hours (3 days) has passed since fever is gone without the use of fever-reducing medications

2. Improvement in respiratory symptoms (cough, shortness of breath), AND

3. At least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared.

