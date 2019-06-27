Marathon County releases proposed new names for Rib Mountain's roads

Marathon County has released its proposed road name changes for Rib Mountain as part of the county-wide readdressing project.

In May, the Wisconsin Supreme Court reversed a lower court's decision that sided with Rib Mountain and permitted them to be exempt from a countywide readdressing project. The Supreme Court ruled 5-0 the law allows counties to establish such systems in towns and the term "rural" merely describes the system and doesn't limit counties' authority.

All properties will also be issued a new six-digit house number and some road names will change.

For example, County Road NN will be renamed North Mountain Road.

Overall, the re-addressing system aims to improve public safety by eliminating:

• Duplicate addresses

• Roads with the same or similar names

• Numbering that is not sequential

• Odd and even numbers on the same side of the road

Click here to view a list of proposed new road names.

