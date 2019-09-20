Marathon County man charged with multiple counts of sexual assault of a child

A Marathon County man is facing seven criminal charges, including second degree sexual assault and possession of child pornography.

Aidan Emmerich appeared in Marathon County court Friday. He faces one count of sexual assault in the second degree, 4 counts of possession of child pornography, one count of sexual intercourse with a child and one count of misdemeanor battery. Five of those charges are felonies, with Emmerich being a repeat offender in all of them.

Prosecutors say Emmerich was in sex offender treatment and had a restriction of no unsupervised contact with females. While on probation, Emmerich created a Snapchat account and used it to contact an underage girl from Wausau.

Emmerich entered into a relationship with the 17-year-old teen, and according to the criminal complaint, pestered her into having sexual intercourse on numerous occasions. While she was a patient at St. Clare’s Hospital, the complaint states that he sexually assaulted the teen while watching over her for her mother. The complaint continues, saying that he requested nude photos of the teen, and slapped her across the face with an open palm during an argument.

Emmerich is being held on a $25,000 dollar cash bond. His next appearance in Marathon County court will be for his review hearing which is scheduled for September 25th. His preliminary hearing will be September 30th.