Marathon County executive committee chair to recommend allowing state of emergency declaration to expire

Marathon County's executive committee chair, Kurt Gibbs, said he plans on taking the item discussing the possible extension of the county's state of emergency declaration off the agenda for Thursday's board of supervisor's meeting.

Last week, the executive committee approved the discussion to go to the full board so that pros and cons of leaving the order in place could be laid out. One of the biggest concerns surrounded access to emergency funding from the federal and state governments.

Gibbs, who is also the board chair, said after researching the concerns with county leaders as well as talking with organizations like the Wisconsin Counties Association, they found letting the emergency order expire would not impact funding or other concerns mentioned by stakeholders.

Per county board rules, as chair of the committee that recommended this item, Gibbs is able to take agenda items off future meetings from that committee. He said in Thursday's board meeting, he would lay out what their research found and explain why the item was taken off of the agenda.

The state of emergency was declared on March 19 and is set to expire June 26.

Gibbs noted, COVID-19 is still an issue and should there be a need to issue a new state of emergency to mitigate a large outbreak in the county, the board could do so.