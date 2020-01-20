Marathon County employees celebrate 3rd MLK 'Day On'

Hundreds of Marathon County employees gathered Monday to celebrate the 3rd annual MLK 'Day On' event, honoring the only federal holiday marked a National Day of Service.

Native American dance performance at the Center for Civic Engagement in Wausau, Jan. 20, 2020 (WSAW Photo)

The event included multiple sessions highlighting various minority communities in Marathon County, including Hmong history and language, Mennonites, communities with autism and disabilities, LGBTQ+, and Indigenous People in central Wisconsin.

The activities, which included a Native American dance and a lunch highlighting food waste in Marathon County, centered around promoting diversity training and education for employees.

"It's a recognition that for us to do our best work serving our community, we need to take time to learn together and to challenge ourselves to do things differently--to be better tomorrow than we are today," Interim Marathon County administrator Lance Leonhard noted.

