Marathon County drafting resolution urging state to fund shortage in prosecutors

When the Marathon County Board of Supervisors passed the budget Nov. 14, the board determined it would no longer fund assistant district attorney positions because the that is the state's obligation.

"It's their responsibility," board vice-chair, Craig McEwen said. "Marathon County, however, is the one that suffers."

When the budget passed, board chair, Kurt Gibbs told 7 Investigates the board needs to do a better job.

"We failed in this case in not emphasizing enough the need in that office," he said.

He added the district attorney and others in the county justice system have done a good job of informing the board of the need and why filling the need is dire.

"The entire criminal justice system in Marathon County is affected," McEwen urged.

Wednesday, the Public Safety Committee voted to draft a resolution to send to the state legislature. County administrator, Brad Karger said in the meeting the resolution will essentially say that the state's own analysis shows how big the need is, and that the county asks the state to fill its obligation.

"I can't guarantee that the resolution is going to have any effect on it," McEwen said, "but I think the public reaching out to their state legislators will have more effect than what we can."

In the state's 2019-2021 budget provided counties with the largest allocations of prosecutor positions since the state took on the burden of funding those positions in 1990.

Marathon County wrote a resolution to lawmakers in 2017 for the same issue, but did not see results until 2019.