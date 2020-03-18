Marathon County dairy farm takes precautions to keep employees safe amid COVID-19 pandemic

With schools and restaurants closed down and some businesses having employees work from home to help fight the spread of COVID-19, dairy farmers are having to take a different approach.

“The cows will need to get milked no matter what happens,” said David Trimner, general manager at Miltrim Farms in Athens. “We’re trying to push an attitude of not being hysterical and just understanding we need to stay calm, but just taking the proper measures.”

For the farm with 40 full-time employees, that includes some extra precautions to make sure employees are staying health and safe.

“Some things we’re trying to do is eliminate any non-necessary meetings with people outside of the farm. Obviously, not bringing the whole farm together to meet for any reason, trying to keep it to small groups of five or so,” explained Trimner. “A lot of employees who are here are doing great work of milking the cows. A lot of them are young, healthy individuals, which is good.”

As the general manager of a major dairy operation, Trimner admits that while his employee safety is first and foremost, it’s also important to protect the business side of things.

“This has also been a big hit on milk prices,” Trimner explained. “We’re just trying to take precautions. We already had a decent amount of milk marketed, but we’re just trying to be proactive in that regard, too. The financial side as well as the employee side.”

Trimner is echoing President Donald Trump, Governor Tony Evers and other businesses by encouraging his employees to stay home if they feel sick.

“If they start to feel ill at all, they stay home. We’ll work with them on whatever we need to do to help them,” Trimner said. “You’d like to think are immune systems are pretty good as well because of working on the farm.”

