Marathon County confirms 4th COVID-19 case

The Marathon County Public Health Department is confirming a fourth person has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a news release, this person is not a contact from either of the first three reported cases.

Patient #4 is currently isolated and has a history of travel to areas where there is community spread of COVID19.

Public Information Officer Judy Burrows said community spread means people have been infected with the virus in an area, including some who are not sure how or where they became infected. It occurs when a person’s disease cannot be traced to specific individual.

"We have community spread in our area and we recommend all residents follow the Governor’s Executive Order #12 and stay safe at home and limit travel to essential travel only."

