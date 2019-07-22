Marathon County business accepting storm debris at no charge

Hsu Growing Supply will accept storm debris at no charge for the next two weeks. Property owners can drop off trees and limbs, excluding stumps at 237502 Cty Rd W in Wausau. There are no size limitations.

They’re open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. However, if you have been to their location before, staff say you can drop off debris outside of business hours as long as you know where the yard waste pile is.

Hsu’s cannot use the material but is offering the service at no charge to support the community.

For more information call 715-675-5856.