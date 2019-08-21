Marathon County board develops plan to replace retiring administrator and clerk

The Marathon County Board of Supervisors will meet Thursday to discuss how to replace two prominent county employees.

Marathon County Administrator Brad Karger is retiring in December. The county will create a search committee for new administrator. According to the county website, Karger prepares the annual executive budget and its communication to the County Board. He coordinates and directs all administrative and management functions of county government, not otherwise vested by law in boards, commissions or other elected officers. By Statute, he appoints most of the members to various boards and commissions.

The county will also repay Karger nearly $9,000 he lost in wages when he was suspended for 30-days for attending Dylan Yang rally in July 2016. Yang was 15-years-old when he was arrested, and 16-years-old when he was convicted of fatally stabbing 13-year-old Isaiah Powell. The suspension occurred after the corporation council said someone approached a county board member saying they were upset with Karger's level of participation in the rally supporting Yang. An investigation was launched. Nearly 500 people participated in the march. At the time, Karger said Yang deserved to be punished, but that punishment should also include rehabilitation.

The board will also discuss the retirement of Marathon County Clerk, Nan Kottke. She'll retire next month. The county plans to appoint an interim clerk until a new clerk is elected in April 2020. The County Clerk's Office is the chief election official and conducts all federal, state, county, local and school elections.