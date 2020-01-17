Marathon County absentee voters to receive 2 ballots for special election

The special election in the 7th District-- the one to replace Representative Sean Duffy who left office is creating a situation for Marathon County clerks. Because it's a congressional race, absentee ballots needed to be to voters by Jan. 2, however the local deadline to get on the ballot was Jan. 5. Because the deadline did not line up, two ballots were printed.

Kim Trueblood is the Marathon County Clerk. She said clerks will include a letter with ballots explaining what has happened.

“So we have situation where voters have two ballots in their hands. Ballot A has just the 7th Congressional District on it. Ballot B has the 7th Congressional District plus the state Supreme Court Primary plus any municipal races their might be,” Trueblood said.

She said absentee voters have a few options. Voters can disregard Ballot A and wait for B, or send back both and the clerks will only count B.

Trueblood said in the last 30 years, Marathon County has never had a situation like this. She said this should not discourage anyone from voting.