Marathon County Sheriff announces honors for officers involved in January officer-involved shooting

Marathon County Sheriff Scott Parks has announced honors for three law enforcement officers and K-9 Officer Radar for preventing an armed man from injuring civilians.

In March, Marathon County District Attorney Theresa Wetzsteon said six officers and deputies from the Wausau Police Department and Marathon County Sheriff's Office would not face charges after an officer-involved shooting that left one dead on Wausau's west side on Jan. 16. She determined the actions of the officers and deputies involved were justified.

Friday, Sheriff Parks announced Deputy Brandon Stroik was awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroism and bravery in the face of imminent danger to himself and other deputies and officers. For his heroism and bravery in the face of imminent danger to himself and other deputies and officers, Lieutenant Steven DeNovi was awarded the Medal of Valor. And Deputy James Toth was awarded a Sheriff’s Commendation for his exceptional performance during this critical incident. In addition, K9 Radar was awarded the Distinguished Service Medal.

Parks recapped the incident Friday in a Facebook post:

On January 16, 2020, the Wausau Police Department and the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office engaged an armed subject, who was actively discharging a weapon aimed at law enforcement and citizens with the intent to cause them harm. Members of law enforcement were in a vulnerable position and actively seeking cover. At the same time, a citizen, unrelated to or involved in the active shooter incident, entered the area in a vehicle causing the subject to aim his attention and weapon at the citizen. Knowing the danger to the citizen and the law enforcement officers not protected by cover caused other law enforcement officers to use direct fire until the citizen could vacate the danger zone to a position of safety. The actions taken by the law enforcement officers protected the citizen most likely saving the citizen from being injured or worse.

Continuous efforts were made by law enforcement to persuade the subject to drop his weapon, so that aid could be rendered to him and the situation ended. The subject refused to comply continuing to aim his weapon at the various law enforcement officers present. Quick and decisive actions taken by these law enforcement members were undoubtedly instrumental in the cessation of the threat resulting in no law enforcement or uninvolved citizens being harmed.

Investigators said the incident began when the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Jack Bolinger tried to enter a car with a person inside. That person called police. When officers responded and found Bolinger, he was pointing a gun at the responding officer. Officer Stroik called for backup, shouting "gun", and retreated behind a brick wall before Bolinger started firing. Officers returned fire, and Bolinger continued firing on police and a vehicle, before being wounded and dropping on the ground.

Based on toxicology reports where methamphetamine and THC were found in his system, Wetzsteon said there was little doubt that the drugs were "significant contributing factors" to Bolinger's actions and death.

