Marathon County Public Library works hard to offer more than just books

The Marathon County Public Library is on a mission to bring people together. With a variety of fun events from book clubs, crafting collaboration and technology lessons the Dan Richter with the library said they have events for all ages.

"Anytime of the year at any of our locations there is something going on. So yeah It's a fun place to come hang out, maybe learn a new hobby, just sit back and watch a movie so yeah there is a lot more than just books,” Richter said.

To make the library more available all nine Marathon County Public Library branches recently changed their hours. While only three locations were open on a given now, now all nine are open Monday – Saturday.

"I think a lot of the locations too are pretty convenient for people to get to. If you live in Wausau or Schofield or Marathon you can go to Mosinee or Marathon or Hatley or Rothschild or here in Wausau. So if something is not going on here today, there is probably a good chance there is something going on at one of the other locations today,” Richter said.

Big events coming up soon include their annual Library Book Sale starting February 5th and an Antiques Appraisal event on February 22nd. Podcast groups, story times and adult nights are available regularly along with a variety of other events. For a full list of current events Click here.

