Marathon County Public Library to offer aquarium trivia

Children are invited to an aquarium trivia event on the Marathon County Public Library's Facebook page, April 1st. Families can head to the library' page from 2 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

During this live broadcast, kids will learn interesting facts and answer trivia questions about the aquarium and the various forms of sea life that live in it. Everything from the creatures that live the the aquarium to it's capacity will be covered during the event.

Check out the library's Facebook page here:

MCPL Facebook Page

Additionally, the library is continuing to offer daily virtual story times. From March 30 through April 24, MCPL will broadcast live story times beginning at 10 a.m., Monday through Friday. These story times will be streamed via Facebook Live, and all parents and kids have to do to view them is visit MCPL’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MCPL.Wausau. These 15-minute story times will feature stories, a song, and will help instill a love of stories and reading into your little one, right from the comfort of your own home!

For more information, call 715-261-7230