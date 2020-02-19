Marathon County Public Library to host antique appraisal event

The Marathon County Public Library in Wausau will host an antique appraisal event Saturday.

‘What’s it worth?” is from 1:30-4 p.m. The library is located at 300 North First Street.

Antiques expert Mark Moran, who has more than three decades experience buying and selling antiques, will be on hand to share the history and value of items.

Categories of objects for appraisal may include:

Americana, including autographs and historical documents; Fine art, including paintings, drawings, prints and statuary; Furniture (usually smaller pieces are best); Ceramics, including figural pottery, vases, dishes, kitchenware and stoneware; Glassware, including marbles and souvenir items; Vintage photographs, including snapshots, tintypes, ambrotypes and daguerreotypes; Advertising, including posters, lithographed tin, paper and figural objects; Folk art, including carvings, quilts, weathervanes, windmill weights and "outsider" art; Assorted toys, including dolls (bisque, composition and plastic), windups and mechanical banks; Metalware, including iron, bronze, brass, pot metal, silver, silver plate; Clocks, including mantel, hanging and figural; Costume jewelry, including brooches, bracelets, earrings; Musical Instruments, including string, wind and reed instruments; Antique and vintage lighting of all kinds; Books; and Sports Memorabilia.

Excluded items: all weapons, including swords and knives; traps (like leg-hold); Nazi memorabilia; coins and paper money; fine jewelry, including precious gems; Beanie Babies.

There is no charge to have an item appraised, but it is limited to one item per person.

Registration is required for appraisals. Call 715-261-7229 to register or for more information.

