Marathon County Public Library locations to reopen June 22 in limited capacity

All nine Marathon County Public Library (MCPL) locations will reopen on Monday, June 22, with limited services, after being closed 3 months due to the pandemic. Locations in Wausau, Athens, Edgar, Hatley, Marathon City, Mosinee, Rothschild, Spencer and Stratford will open by appointment only, with limited hours..

At MCPL’s Wausau Headquarters, the public may call the reference desk at 715-261-7230 to schedule an appointment for computer use. A cardholder may use a library computer for a maximum of one hour per day. A limited number of computer stations will be available, and stations will be sanitized between use. Appointments must be made ahead of time, and patrons will not be permitted to enter the building unless they have a set appointment. No in-person browsing or selecting of materials will be permitted at MCPL Wausau at this time.

At the eight branch libraries, patrons may call and schedule an appointment to use a computer or to browse for materials. Due to limited staffing and the size of the branch libraries, patrons are limited to one 30-minute session per week. Appointments must be made ahead of time and patrons will not be permitted to enter the building unless they have a set appointment.

Contact-free curbside pickup will continue to be offered at each location during phase one of reopening. Patrons can request items for curbside pickup by calling their local MCPL location or by using the online catalog at www.mcpl.us/curbside. People should continue returning their items via the outside book drops at each location. No fines will be added for items that patrons had checked out during the library’s closure.

Safety precautions will be in place to keep library staff and the public safe, including wearing face masks; sanitizing computers, doors and other touch points between use and at set times throughout the day; and letting all returned items quarantine for 72 hours. Sanitizing stations will be on and hand patrons are encouraged to wear face masks when visiting the library, and to follow social distancing practices.

The WI-FI at each of the eight branch libraries will remain on 24/7, providing patrons outside of the library (within range) with access to high-speed Internet. The WI-FI at MCPL Wausau will remain on during the hours of 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Most in-person events, such as story times, will continue to be suspended for the time being. Select events, like book clubs, will be offered if the number of attendees and adequate meeting space to allow for social distancing is available. Online/virtual events, including Virtual Story Times and Virtual Book Clubs, will continue to be offered. A selection of Grab & Go craft kits will be made available in the coming weeks as well. For a list of upcoming events, visit www.mcpl.us/events.

Here is when the MCPL location in your community will be open: MCPL Hours

For questions, please call 715-261-7200.