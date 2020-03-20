Marathon County Public Library announces virtual events during pandemic closure

Though the Marathon County Public Library is currently closed to the public, library staff members continue to work and have planned some virtual events. The library's tentative re-open date is April 6.

Adult Pandemic Writing Project

The world is living through unprecedented times and many of us are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. But the Marathon County Public Library is encouraging people to channel some of that concern and chaos into something creative with a community writing project from March 23 through April 3!What are we looking for? The short answer: Anything. It could be a rant about quarantining at home, a piece of short fiction about the end of days, a poem about the light on the other side of this pandemic tunnel, or a true story of people helping other people during this crisis. After all, we’re all in this together, so we might as well write and read together, too!

Written submissions can be of any length and be sent via email to factorfiction@mcpl.us, and we'll share submissions on the MCPL blog and maybe even on the library’s social media pages. Participants are asked to keep the language clean in their submissions and are asked to include their name and where they’re writing from. Participants who prefer we don't use their full name should let us know that, too. Depending on the quality and quantity of submissions, we might just compile the work into an e-book or printed volume!

Daily Virtual Story Times for Parents & Kids

With the Marathon County Public Library currently being closed due to concerns over COVID-19 (commonly known as coronavirus), parents and children may be missing the regular story times that the library routinely offers. But during the week of March 23-27, MCPL will offer daily story times via the Internet!

From March 23-27, MCPL will broadcast live story times beginning at 10 a.m. These story times will be streamed via Facebook Live, and all parents and kids have to do to view them is visit MCPL’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MCPL.Wausau. These 15-minute story times will feature stories, a song, and will help instill a love of stories and reading into your little one, right from the comfort of your own home!

Virtual Book Recommendations

Are you stuck inside quarantining and don’t know what to read next? Let the Marathon County Public Library help during a live virtual event on March 24 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Facebook. The event will be held a second time, on March 31 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., also on Facebook.Teens and adults can visit MCPL’s Facebook page and post about the last two books that they enjoyed reading. Staff will respond with recommendations right on-the-spot! Participants will need a Facebook account to participate in the event, and what you share on the event wall is public.While this Facebook event is geared towards our adults and teens, our children's librarian will also be available to respond to requests for children's titles. Please note, due to library closures and temporarily halted transit service, patrons may not be able to place recommended items on hold right away, but you can still make a list for future reads or find the books on Wisconsin’s Digital Library via the Overdrive or Libby apps!

