Marathon County LIFE Report shows people increasingly concerned about water quality

The 2019-2021 Marathon County LIFE Report is listing water quality as one of its top call-to-action items to improve life in the county. Of the people surveyed for the report, 59% are concerned about drinking water quality, 78% are concerned about the cleanliness of local lakes and rivers, and nearly 25% are concerned about municipal drinking water quality.

Concern was not the only point the report calculated. Data from the Department of Natural Resources and other county resources show the major issues with water in Marathon County.

Surface Water Quality

Surface water quality looks at the quality of lakes, rivers, and streams. The major take-away from this year's report showed the DNR considered 255 miles of rivers and streams in the county to be "phosphorus impaired."

Adrian Stocks, the DNR's Bureau of Water Quality director, said what that means is the phosphorus levels are beyond a point where the recreational enjoyment of these waterways would be impacted.

"We can relate the amount of phosphorus to the amount of chlorophyll we expect to see within a certain period during the summer months," he said. "Our primary assessment for phosphorus is related to recreational use. So, as we developed that statewide criteria [sic], we actually conducted a survey that said, 'At what concentrate of chlorophyll does the algae in the water impact your enjoyment of it?'"

He said those level thresholds are 100 micrograms per liter in rivers, 75 micrograms per liter in streams, and in lakes, it depends on the depth, but it ranges from 40-15 micrograms per liter. So, for 255 miles of rivers and streams in Marathon County, the amount of phosphorus goes beyond these thresholds.

"When we're concerned about phosphorus, what we're really trying to do is reduced the nutrients that are in the water that provide that food source for algae to really grow," he said.

Phosphorus can also impact the health of the waterways, as algae take oxygen out of the water, depriving plant and fish life, even causing massive fish kills if alga blooms grow to extensive levels. Warm weather conditions are prime algae-growing conditions.

The LIFE Report indicated a rise in phosphorus levels between 2014-2018, but Stocks said data was being collected over that time by their scientists, so it does not necessarily indicate that there is more phosphorus than before.

It also indicated "the Big Eau Pleine River and Little Eau Pleine River have significantly exceeded the phosphorus criteria." While phosphorus can come from numerous places, the report stated runoff from land-use activities, primarily from agricultural sources are the cause of the phosphorus levels.

Stocks said the DNR has created standards to limit the levels of phosphorus. So, industries that get permits to do their activities are required to meet or be below those limits to help reduce the amount of phosphorus contributing to the waterways.

Ground Water Quality

The majority of Marathon County residents rely on municipal groundwater, with 425 DNR approved high capacity wells. The report indicated the county was ranked eighth out of the 72 counties in terms of total groundwater withdrawals by county.

Marathon County is listed as a "groundwater deficient region," meaning more water is being drawn out than is being replaced by rainwater. The largest use for this groundwater, at 45%, is municipal public water and agricultural irrigation is second at 32%.

The quality of these wells is required to be monitored frequently, per DNR standards. The

U.S. Geological Survey also keeps data about municipal wells and other water sources, but the data is older. One contaminate, however, that is not required to be tested for is PFAS.

Private Well Drinking Water Quality

Private well owners are in charge of keeping track of their own water quality. It is recommended that private well owners test their water once a year and to do so during different seasons, as water quality could be different depending on when it is tested.

There are several places people can send their water to test for contaminants. The LIFE Report indicated, while those who test their water overall have good quality, it is declining. Between 2013-2017 the percentage of samples that tested safe for coliform bacteria went from 85% to 72%, meaning 28% of private wells tested had coliform in the sample.

"It's an indicator bacteria," Dale Grosskurth, the director of environmental health and safety at the Marathon County Health Department said. "It tells us that there's a problem. It doesn't say that somebody is going to feel sick or get sick because of it, but it indicates that there's a potential for other contaminants that could cause illness to be present."

It could mean E. Coli could be present, which would cause illness. Grosskurth said when coliform is found, even if E. Coli is not present, well owners are recommended to treat their water with chlorine.

Grosskurth said the presence of coliform bacteria could be because of broken or cracked pipes, recent home renovations, septic leaks, among other things. The DNR has a document to help guide well owners through the treatment process, but he recommends working with a well professional or plumber who would have experience knowing what could cause these issues and would be able to treat the water safely.

More wells are testing beyond safe levels for nitrate too, though the majority are not. The percentage of samples that tested safe for nitrate went from 92% in 2013 to 90% in 2017. So, 10% of wells tested are beyond safe nitrate limits.

7 Investigates has covered the issues of high levels of nitrate in groundwater in the central sands area extensively, which can cause major health issues and it has no taste or odor. Grosskurth said the levels they are seeing in Marathon County, while above safe standards, are able to be corrected with reverse osmosis systems to get them back down to safe levels. That is not the case for many people in the central sands area of the state.

Marathon County has a variety of groundwater aquifers, with some being sandy soil and others denser and having more granite. Sandier soil allows nitrate to seep down into the aquifer and contaminate it more easily than dense soil.

The LIFE Report indicated 13% of people with private wells did not have their wells tested last year because they either did not know how to or it was too costly. There are several places people can have their water tested, including the Marathon County Health Department. It lists frequently asked questions and department members can answer questions for people who have them.

The cost of the tests depend on what the well owner wants to be tested. Water test packages are the most popular; the package that tests for coliform bacteria, E. coli, and nitrate costs $47. Again, wells are recommended to be tested once a year, so over that time the test would cost 19 cents per day. The other package costs $69 and includes everything in the first package along with fluoride testing.