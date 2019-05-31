Marathon County June Dairy Breakfast is Sunday, June 2

The Marathon County June Dairy Breakfast will be held Sunday at Northcentral Technical College's Agriculture Center of Excellence.

The dairy breakfast is an opportunity to showcase dairy farms in Marathon County.

Those planning to attend should park at the NTC Wausau campus. A shuttle bus will transport attendees to the dairy breakfast.

The event is Sunday, June 2 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Other activities include, farm tours, viewing of the robotic milking and feeding system, equipment display, photos with a calf, face painting, tractor pull, needle in a haystack, pen the pigs game, and gunnysack races.

Admission is $8, children 6-12: $3, and under 5 free.

