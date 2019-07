The Marathon County Jail is asking for the public’s help locating an inmate that did not return to the jail.

Brieanna Persike is described as 5 feet 4 inches and 120 pounds.

Investigators said she was serving a sentence for theft that began June 10. It was scheduled to be completed Aug. 14.

If you have any information about Persike’s whereabouts, call 715-261-1200, option 1.