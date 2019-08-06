Marathon County Jail receiving emergency temporary structural fixes

The Marathon County Jail is under emergency repair Tuesday. Structural issues that have been monitored for years have reached a point where contractors say they need to be fixed now.

Contract workers are shoring up, or temporarily reinforce and level out the jail structure and are expected to complete the work as early as two weeks. It's an immediate fix an engineering firm already doing work for the county said needs to happen immediately.

"The issue with this facility has been known for years," Chief Depty Chad Billeb with the sheriff's office said. "The fact that it has now become something that has to be dealt with immediately is brand new."

The jail has been at its Forest Street location for about 30 years. County Administrator Brad Karger said cracking within the jail was first noticed in the late 1990s and the county kept an eye on it. Once Karger became administrator in 2014, he had an engineering firm do a structural analysis.

"They found that there were issues, but they didn't believe that those issues needed to be addressed immediately," he said during a press conference Thursday. "They believed that they needed further investigation and that they needed a lot of monitoring."

Gages were placed over the cracks to monitor their movement, but Karger said there hasn't been much movement since the 2014 analysis.

"Then last winter happened and the snow load, I would guess, put more pressure on the building and we noticed more movement," he explained.

It is an assumption, but Billeb says as far as how the jail is utilized, nothing else, but last season's snow load has changed.

Noticing larger cracks, including ones so big you can see the light from the other room coming through, Karger said they brought in engineering firm Strategic Structural Design and Dimension Four to do a new analysis. They got the results July 19.

"We left that meeting with the belief that there is an emergency situation and I notified our financial director that we wouldn't be following our normal budget transfer processes," Karger said.

That is until the shoring up phase of the project is complete. He also got in contact with the county treasurer, directing her to move a million dollars in-tax money, which he said is normally put into long-term investments, into short term liquid investments for the immediate repairs. He had no cost estimates he was willing to share for the short or long-term fixes.

Legally as administrator, Karger can make these decisions because it was determined to be an emergent need.

Thursday, Karger and county leaders will meet in a special meeting of the county board that president Kurt Gibbs called. Gibbs said the meeting will have the engineering firm present their findings and recommendations and the board will look at the options as to which process they will take going forward and what a long-term fix could look like. Karger and Billeb said a new jail facility would not be part of that long-term fix.

If it is determined that the needs are still emergent, the current contracting company can continue the work. If it is not deemed as such, it could go through the traditional process and go out for bid. Karger and the sheriff's office will argue the need to repair the problems immediately.

That is due in part to security and access issues that could occur as the jail structure is leveled. Over the years as the structure has shifted, doors have been shaved to fit the doorways. Once the floor is level, the doors may not open properly.

In the meantime, Billeb said the jail is housing an additional 55 inmates in counties they partner with, and placing an additional 25 inmates on electronic monitoring due to the construction and structural problems. This is on top of any inmates that are already being housed out of county because of overcrowding issues and those already approved for electronic monitoring.

The transfer of inmates is meant to keep inmates, employees, and contract workers safe and secure as the repairs are being done. This cut down the jail population by about half.

"Any of the inmates that we've let out on electronic monitor are inmates who are eligible to be on that monitor," he said.

Billeb explained that the jail stretched the eligibility for inmates to be out on monitor in that usually they already have to have a job in place to qualify. They allowed, if the judge approved, to let inmates out on monitor if they were currently looking for employment.

The 25 additional inmates on monitor about doubles the typical number. Billeb explained corrections officers along with deputies, who already have this as part of their duties, will check in on inmates out on monitor.

For the inmates housed in outside counties, he said the additional bunch of about 55 is costing the county about $2,000 a day or $38-$45 per inmate depending on the county.

"So if you extrapolate that out, depending upon the term of this construction project, that could be a couple hundred thousand dollars depending upon how long it takes to get decisions made about what next steps are," he said.

The additional inmates taken to other counties were done in groups when possible using a variety of county officer positions, including the dedicated transport deputies, along with deputies on overtime, and detectives. Billeb said whatever was most equitable at the time was used to transport.

Because many of these outside counties are close to an hour away, with the exception of Lincoln County, Billeb said the sheriff's office has spoken with the courts to encourage the use of video appearances when they are able to reduce the amount of physical transports necessary.