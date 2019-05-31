Marathon County Jail looking for inmate that didn't return from work release

The Marathon County Jail is asking for the public’s help locating a 39-year-old inmate they said did not return from Huber work release Thursday.

Jesse Brice had served 2 weeks on a 9 month sentence for retail theft.

Investigators said Brice has ties to the Marion and Gillett areas.

He has very pronounced tattoos including one over the left eye that says "Maggie."

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jesse Brice, please contact the Marathon County Sheriff's Office at 715-261-1200, Option 1 or call Crimestoppers at 1-877-409-8777 or visit online at www.marathoncountycrimestoppers.org

