Marathon County Jail Phase 1 repairs complete

Phase one of repairs is complete at the Marathon County Jail.

Jail administrator, Sandra LaDu-Ives gave county board members a tour Wednesday saying the cause of the sinking building was the structure itself.

"The walls were never meant to carry the weight of the building. The pillars were meant to carry the weight of the building and the problem was that the pillars were not sufficient enough to carry the weight of the building, which is what caused the issue in the first place," LaDu-Ives told board members during the tour.

The county board approved nearly $2 million to make structural repairs that came to a dangerous point in August.

Some inmates continue to be housed either in other counties or out on electronic monitor as the repairs continue.