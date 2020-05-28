Marathon County Hunger Coalition to hand out free boxes of food in June

The Marathon County Hunger Coalition, in partnership with The Neighbors' Place and USDA, will be handing out free boxes of food to anyone who needs it.

It's happening June 4, 11, and 18 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the Farmers Market Lot on River Drive in Wausau. When you get there, pull into the south entrance.

The boxes, which have produce, cheese, and meat in them, will be given out on a first come, first served basis. Keep in mind, only one box per family or representative. There are no income requirements.