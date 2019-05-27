Marathon County Historical Society honors Vietnam veterans

The Marathon County Historical Society did a name reading on Monday to honor the fallen soldiers from Wisconsin that died in Vietnam. All 1,161 names that were read are all on the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Some of the people who read were also Vietnam veterans. Some of which, fought along the names that they read.

"It brings back a lot of feelings. The reverence is hard to explain. It just comes upon you in a situation like this and you can't stop it," said Vietnam veteran Dwayne Balk.

The names of the men from Marathon County had their hometowns mentioned, as well. The exhibit also featured newspaper clippings and other memorabilia from that time.