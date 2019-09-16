Marathon County Health Department urges caution when vaping following AP report

A new Associated Press report found illegal drugs like synthetic marijuana in e-cigarette products.

The Marathon County Health Department is urging people to use caution when buying vape products, because there's no way of knowing what's inside the vape cartridge.

"With these products being unregulated--you don't know what you're going to get," said Marathon County Health Department Prevention Specialist Melissa Moore.

She referenced a variety of products were all purchased in Marathon County.

"A lot of these products are available in the community. They all look different," she said.

But what's real? What's safe? And what's counterfeit?

"You can purchase these cartridges without any fluid in them, and package your own cartridges," she said.

Just last week, two men in Kenosha were arrested for making and selling counterfeit vaping cartridges, an example of a case where customers didn't know what they were getting.

"Nobody's going to know the difference of what the vape is just by whatever plume comes off," Moore said.

When vaping first started, it was pitched as a safer alternative to help quit cigarette smoking, which kills almost half a million people every year.

"There is no science that backs the use of these products for things like cessation," she said, explaining that they do not offer a way to quit smoking.

While vaping has caused fewer deaths, these 400 cases of lung illnesses have people concerned. Of the 50 people sickened this year in Wisconsin, "Many of them, the majority of them, have been linked to THC-containing products," Moore said.

And that includes hemp products with the legal substance Cannabidiol (CBD).

"There's a certain amount of THC that's allowed in those CBD products, but again, unregulated, a person may unknowingly be ingesting higher amounts of THC than anticipated," she said.

And each vaping product is not created equal.

"There are videos out there that show how you can tamper with these devices, so even if it's someone you trust handing it to you, you don't necessarily know what's in it," Moore said.

Though these products have been around for years-- and while companies like Juul say they don't market to kids, the FDA says in the past year, vaping among high schoolers has increased 78%. And each little pod is equivalent to about a pack of cigarettes.

"Again, one pack of cigarettes, you plug it in, the light will come on, and then you just put it in your mouth," she said.