Marathon County Health Department says second COVID-19 case is likely result of community spread

Marathon County Public Health Department has confirmed its second case of COVID-19. The first case was reported March 20.

According to a news release, the newest patient is currently isolated.

County health officials are working to determine how the person may have become infected and we are assuming there may be community spread. Health Department staff will be contacting individuals on Sunday and Monday who have come in close contact with the person. This will be an ongoing case investigation.

The first patient -- from March 20, had a history of travel within the United States in the recent past. The first patient is also isolated at home.