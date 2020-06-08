The Marathon County Health Department reminds the community to be mindful of mosquitos

With many taking to the great outdoors for some fresh air, the Marathon County Health Department is reminding community members to be mindful of mosquitos and ticks.

While bug bites can be a nuisance, mosquitos carry diseases such as the West Nile virus that if serious can affect the central nervous system.

For that reason, the department said to always cover up when headed to wooded areas, and grab the bug spray early in the morning and late at night.

While we may think of mosquitos as being out on wooded trails, many are housed right in the backyard. To eliminate habitats and breeding grounds, Dale Grosskurth, the Environmental Health and Safety Director for the department said just having standing water in the backyard can be the perfect place for the bugs to hatch hundreds of eggs.

"The kitty pools, birdbaths, buckets. Anything really that will hold water. Even gutters need to be cleaned out because the debris will hold enough water and will provide enough moisture and habitat for a mosquito to lay eggs and have them hatch and mature,” Grosskurth said.

Along with mosquitos this time of year it's really important to be looking out for a variety of bugs. The health department said whenever you come in from outside it is a good idea to not only check yourself for new bites and scratches but ticks as well.