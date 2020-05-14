Marathon County Health Department issues COVID-19 order following Wis. Supreme Court ruling

Following the Wisconsin Supreme Court's decision to strike down the Safer at Home order extension, the Marathon County Health Department has issued a COVID-19 order.

In the order, the health officer recommends we practice social distancing, wash hands frequently or use hand sanitizer, cover coughs and sneezes, regularly clean high-touch surfaces, not shaking hands, use a mask when social distancing isn't practical, stay home if we are sick and get appropriate medical care, and limit travel.

As for businesses and non-profits, Marathon County is urging them to follow the guidelines from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, CDC, and State Department of Health Services. They should also consult with their local Chamber of Commerce and Marathon County Health Department.

When it comes to mass gatherings, we should avoid them if we can't social distance. Businesses, non-profits and other entities should reduce capacity and modify their spaces so physical distancing can be practiced.

